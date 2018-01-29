Oh. We just noticed something about this year's Grammy winners.

The 2018 Grammy Awards are officially over and all the lil’ gold statuettes have been handed out the best performers, songwriters and composers in the business.

I think we need to go ahead and rename this thing the Kendrick Lamar Awards for Rapping Excellence as the groundbreaking hip hop artist won nearly EVERYTHING.

Or the Bruno Mars Awards for Funky Music That We Can’t Get Out of Our Heads as Mars took out the three biggest awards of the night.

Bruno Mars won the Album of the Year and the Record of the Year for “24K Magic”… and the Song of the Year for “That’s What I Like”. Mars also took out the gongs for Best R&B Song and Best R&B Performance for “That’s What I Like”.

Kendrick Lamar has taken out the Grammy for Best Rap Album for “DAMN”. Lamar also won the Grammy for Best Music Video for “HUMBLE”.

Earlier he won Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for “HUMBLE”. He also took out the Grammy for Best Rap/Sung Performance for “LOYALTY” which featured Rihanna.

And Ed Sheeran won Best Pop Solo Performance for “Shape of You” and Best Pop Vocal Album for ÷ (Divide).

While there are officially 80+ Grammy Awards, only the most popular categories are televised. And of the televised categories – of which there were 30 – there was only one winner who was a solo female artist (Alessia Cara), one band with two out of four female members (Little Big Town), and one band with two out of twelve female members (LCD Soundsystem).