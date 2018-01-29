celebrity

Oh. We just noticed something about this year's Grammy winners.

The 2018 Grammy Awards are officially over and all the lil’ gold statuettes have been handed out the best performers, songwriters and composers in the business.

I think we need to go ahead and rename this thing the Kendrick Lamar Awards for Rapping Excellence as the groundbreaking hip hop artist won nearly EVERYTHING.

Or the Bruno Mars Awards for Funky Music That We Can’t Get Out of Our Heads as Mars took out the three biggest awards of the night.

Bruno Mars won the Album of the Year and the Record of the Year for “24K Magic”… and the Song of the Year for “That’s What I Like”. Mars also took out the gongs for Best R&B Song and Best R&B Performance for “That’s What I Like”.

Kendrick Lamar has taken out the Grammy for Best Rap Album for “DAMN”. Lamar also won the Grammy for Best Music Video for “HUMBLE”.

Earlier he won Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for “HUMBLE”. He also took out the Grammy for Best Rap/Sung Performance for “LOYALTY” which featured Rihanna.

And Ed Sheeran won Best Pop Solo Performance for “Shape of You” and Best Pop Vocal Album for ÷ (Divide).

While there are officially 80+ Grammy Awards, only the most popular categories are televised. And of the televised categories – of which there were 30 – there was only one winner who was a solo female artist (Alessia Cara), one band with two out of four female members (Little Big Town), and one band with two out of twelve female members (LCD Soundsystem).

That’s not to say that the 2018 Grammys weren’t an important celebration of diversity. A man of colour swept the board – an achievement well worth noting, and the previously white-washed music industry is increasingly including and acknowledging the work of racially diverse artists.

But for some reason, millions of people just sat through an awards ceremony where only three awards went to women.

In particular, many were frustrated that Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You” won Best Pop Solo Performance over Kesha’s “Praying,” Lady Gaga’s “Million Reasons,” Pink’s “What About Us,” and Kelly Clarkson’s “Love So Soft”.

Here’s the full list of televised winners:

GENERAL FIELD

Record of the Year – 24K Magic — Bruno Mars

Album of the Year – 24K Magic — Bruno Mars

Song of the Year – “That’s What I Like” — Bruno Mars 

Best New Artist – Alessia Cara

POP FIELD

Best Pop Solo Performance – “Shape Of You” — Ed Sheeran

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance –  “Feel It Still” — Portugal. The Man

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album – Tony Bennett Celebrates 90 — Various Artists 

Best Pop Vocal Album – ÷ (Divide) — Ed Sheeran

DANCE/ELECTRONIC FIELD

Best Dance Recording – “Tonite” — LCD Soundsystem

Best Dance/Electronic Album – 3-D The Catalogue — Kraftwerk

CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL FIELD

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album – Prototype — Jeff Lorber Fusion

ROCK FIELD

Best Rock Performance – “You Want It Darker” — Leonard Cohen

Best Metal Performance – “Sultan’s Curse” — Mastodon

Best Rock Song – “Run” — Foo Fighters

Best Rock Album – A Deeper Understanding — The War On Drugs

ALTERNATIVE FIELD

Best Alternative Music Album – Sleep Well Beast — The National 

R&B FIELD

Best R&B Performance – “That’s What I Like” — Bruno Mars

Best Traditional R&B Performance – “Redbone” — Childish Gambino

Best R&B Song – “That’s What I Like” — Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip

Best Urban Contemporary Album – Starboy — The Weeknd

Best R&B Album – 24K Magic — Bruno Mars

RAP FIELD

Best Rap Performance – “HUMBLE.” — Kendrick Lamar

Best Rap/Sung Performance – “LOYALTY.” — Kendrick Lamar Featuring Rihanna

Best Rap Song – “HUMBLE.” — Duckworth, Asheton Hogan & M. Williams II, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar) 

Best Rap Album – DAMN. — Kendrick Lamar

COUNTRY FIELD

Best Country Solo Performance – “Either Way” — Chris Stapleton

Best Country Duo/Group Performance – “Better Man” — Little Big Town

Best Country Song – “Broken Halos” — Mike Henderson & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton) 

Best Country Album – Volume 1 – Chris Stapleton

MUSIC VIDEO/FILM FIELD 

Best Music Video – “HUMBLE.” — Kendrick Lamar

2018 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion
2018 Grammys Red Carpet FashionThe one and only Beyoncé with husband Jay-Z. (Image via Instagram
2018 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion
2018 Grammys Red Carpet FashionLady Gaga (Image via Getty.)
2018 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion
2018 Grammys Red Carpet FashionLana Del Rey (Image via Getty.)
2018 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion.Singer P!ink with daughter Willow Sage Hart. (Image via Getty.)
2018 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion
2018 Grammys Red Carpet FashionGiuliana Rancic (Image via Getty.)
2018 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion
2018 Grammys Red Carpet FashionRapper Eve Jihan Jeffers-Cooper, who just goes by the performance name Eve. (Image via Getty.)
miley cyrus grammys
2018 Grammys Red Carpet FashionMiley Cyrus moments after licking her white rose. (Image via Getty.)
2018 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion
2018 Grammys Red Carpet FashionLisa Loeb (Image via Getty.)
2018 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion
2018 Grammys Red Carpet FashionRihanna (Image via Instagram/badgalriri.)
2018 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion
2018 Grammys Red Carpet FashionMSNBC news anchor and television host Tamron Hall. (Image via Getty.)
2018 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion
2018 Grammys Red Carpet FashionJanelle Monae (Image via Getty.)
2018 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion
2018 Grammys Red Carpet FashionKristin Cavallari (Image via Getty.)
2018 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion
2018 Grammys Red Carpet FashionKelly Clarkson (Image via Getty.)
2018 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion.
2018 Grammys Red Carpet FashionElton John and husband David Furnish. (Image via Getty.)
2018 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion
2018 Grammys Red Carpet FashionDonnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy. (Image via Getty.)
2018 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion.Heidi Klum (Image via Getty.)
2018 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion
2018 Grammys Red Carpet FashionNeyo (Image via Getty.)
2018 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion
2018 Grammys Red Carpet FashionAshanti (Image via Getty)
2018 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion
2018 Grammys Red Carpet FashionJaden Smith (Image via Getty.)
2018 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion.Sarah Silverman (Image via Getty.)
2018 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion
2018 Grammys Red Carpet FashionCamila Cabello (Image via Getty)
2018 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion
2018 Grammys Red Carpet FashionCardi B (Image via Getty)
2018 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion
2018 Grammys Red Carpet FashionThe amazing back of Cardi B's dress. (Image via Getty)
2018 grammys red carpet
2018 Grammys Red Carpet FashionAnna Kendrick (Image via Getty)
2018 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion.
2018 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion.Hailee Steinfeld (Image via Instagram)
2018 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion.
2018 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion.Kesha (Image via Getty.)
2018 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion.Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. (Image via Getty.)
2018 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion
2018 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion.James Corden (Image via Getty.)
2018 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion.Cyndi Lauper (Image via Getty.)
2018 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion.
2018 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion.Katie Holmes (Image via Getty)
2018 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion.
2018 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion.Mick Fleetwood (Image via Getty)
2018 Grammys Red Carpet FashionAndra Day (Image via Getty.)
2018 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion.Donald Glover who performs under the name Childish Gambino (Image via Getty.)
2018 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion.Nick Jonas. (Image via Getty.)
