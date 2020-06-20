I tried an $18 'chin lift sheet mask', because apparently this is a thing we do now.

In case you weren’t aware, ‘chin sheet masks’ are a thing we do now.

No longer do we just have sheet masks for juicy skin, under eye masks to plump eye bags, and butt masks for our… butts.

Now, we must also sculpt and tone our jawline with a sheet mask for our chin.

Sculpting or firming face masks aren’t completely new. Korean beauty brands have been doing them for years, promising to slim and lift your jaw for the 'perfect' side profile.

Oh, and Google 'chin lift mask' and you'll also be met with some semi-terrifying chin lifting straps that appear to be the jawline version of waist trainers none of us need. At all.

But back to the subject of chin lift masks.

When HUDA Beauty founder Huda Kattan launched a shiny, fluro chin sculpting mask for her new skincare line, of course I gave it a crack.