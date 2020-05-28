"My skin feels the softest it's ever felt." 22 women share their favourite face mask.

Face masks are fabulous.

Whether you have a certain skin concern that you’d like to target, or you just feel like treating yourself, face masks will make you look and feel 10 times better.

How to make a coffee face mask and lip scrub. Post continues below.

However, since we all have different skin types and needs, face masks have been becoming increasingly popular over the past few years and there is so much choice. It can be a little overwhelming.

So to save you all the research and confusion when in-store (now that we enter them again) we decided to speak to our You Beauty podcast family to hear their favourites.

Here are 22 women sharing their absolute favourite face mask and why.

"I love the Garnier Hydra Bomb Face Mask with Sakura! The smell is sooo good and it’s the instant glow up we all need." - Giulia.