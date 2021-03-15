The 6 cute things you'll be wearing this winter.

There's always a point in March when autumn decides to show up unannounced. One day you're at the beach lathering up your 50+, the next you're inexplicably pulling out your dressing gown and boiling the kettle. Like sorry, the leaves haven't even fallen yet? This all feels a bit premature?

That time is now, and your linen sundress isn't going to cut it today. So here are the 6 things we reckon you should get around for your winter wardrobe, before the temps (rudely) drop any lower.

Watch: It's scarf weather! Here's how to style one three ways. Post continues below.



Video via MM

1. A shacket.

When a shirt and a jacket love each other very much... Yep, this hybrid of two wardrobe staples is the effortless layering piece you didn't know you needed. Usually denim, but sometimes rendered in wool, canvas or cord, a shacket can be worn loose over dresses when it's not quite cold enough for a coat, or buttoned up over a tee and jeans when you need some extra warmth. We love this Forever New option and Decjuba's denim take.