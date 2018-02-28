"I sat through the movie about the world's most haunted house and wasn't scared once."

Helen Mirren’s new movie Winchester promised to be a film about the world’s most haunted house.

In that sense, it delivered.

It was very much a movie… and it featured a big ole’ haunted house.

But it just wasn’t that scary. Spooky, yes, but not scary.

It makes me very sad to write this but it was bit… meh. A bit underwhelming. A bit like a meal without salt.

Winchester tells the somewhat true story of Sarah Winchester (played by Helen Mirren), the heir to the Winchester firearms fortune.

After the death of her husband, William Wirt Winchester, in 1881, Sarah moved to San Jose, California, where she purchased what is now known as the Winchester mansion.

Helen Mirren stars in the new movie about the most haunted house in history.

Except back then it wasn’t a mansion, it was pretty modest eight bedroom house.

You see, before she moved west Sarah sought out the services of a well-known Boston medium named Adam Coons. Coons told Sarah her family was cursed by all the spirits of the people who had been killed by Winchester firearms.