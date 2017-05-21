Australia's most haunted place: The story of Port Arthur and the Blue Lady.

The disembodied laughter of children and a mysterious woman in blue.

Thousands of people tour the Port Arthur Historic Site every year and many of them report creepily similar experiences.

Port Arthur has a long history. It began in 1830 as a timber station, and for the next twenty years it housed some of the most hardened criminals from England, along with petty convicts and repeat offenders from other prisons around Australia.

It also housed the families of convicts - many of them young children.

The harsh living conditions and the manual labour these convicts undertook, meant they often died young and under horrible circumstances, and many believe they haunt the historic site to this day.

When Stateline Tasmania visited the site in 2003, the Port Arthur Ghost Tour guides showed them through thousands of written reports by people who had experienced something paranormal while on the tour - and they all had eerily similar stories to tell.

Many reported seeing a 'Blue Lady' who some believe is the ghost of a woman who was married to a Port Arthur accountant. The couple apparently lived in the penal colony during the 1800s.

"I saw the figure of a lady in a crinoline dress and a bonnet with arm outstretched."

"The woman had a pale dress from waist to ground."

"Figure of a youngish woman wearing a long blue/grey dress looking out of a back door of the building."