"The world's a mess right now, but I can't stop thinking about this picnic basket handbag."

Accessories aside, today’s been a big day in Australian politics.

From the leadership spill to Peter Dutton and potatoes (and Voldemort memes), the internet is pretty hectic right now.

Meanwhile, I can’t stop thinking about this tiny picnic basket handbag.

It’s small and chic and you can buy it right now on Showpo for $69.99.

showpo picnic bag
It's a TINY PICNIC BASKET. Image: Showpo.

Whether it's the romantic idea this bag represents or that spending money is strangely comforting, I've been drawn to the 'Picnic Dates Bag' and ones just like it all day.

If you're not sure what to do, think or feel about the leadership spill, scroll through these 10 wicker, picnic basket handbags and take your mind off things.

It certainly couldn't hurt... right?

Shein Straw Bucket Bag With Polka Dot Bow, $20.95.

Shein Straw Bucket Bag With Polka Dot Bow
Image: Shein.
Boohoo Structured Round Straw Cross Body Bag, $45.

Boohoo Structured Round Straw Cross Body Bag

Showpo Straight To The Coast Bag, $79.95.

Showpo Straight To The Coast Bag
Image: Showpo.
SENSI STUDIO Black Mini Straw Basket Bag, $281.

SENSI STUDIO Black Mini Straw Basket Bag
Image: Sensi Studio.

Showpo Yes Indeed Bag, $44.95.

Showpo Yes Indeed Bag
Image: Showpo.

Faithful Shelby Woven Bag, $119.

Faithful Shelby Woven Bag
Image: THE ICONIC.

Sportsgirl Tear Drop Basket Sling Bag, $29.95.

Sportsgirl Tear Drop Basket Sling Bag
Image: Sportsgirl.

Zara Coloured Plaited Cross Body Bag, $99.

Zara Coloured Plaited Cross Body Bag

Zara Raffia Cross Body Bag, $49.95.

Zara Raffia Cross Body Bag
Image: Zara.

ASOS DESIGN Straw Basket Bag, $50.

ASOS DESIGN Straw Basket Bag
Would you buy into the wicker, picnic basket bag trend? Tell us in the comments.

