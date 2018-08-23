"The world's a mess right now, but I can't stop thinking about this picnic basket handbag."

Accessories aside, today’s been a big day in Australian politics.

From the leadership spill to Peter Dutton and potatoes (and Voldemort memes), the internet is pretty hectic right now.

Meanwhile, I can’t stop thinking about this tiny picnic basket handbag.

It’s small and chic and you can buy it right now on Showpo for $69.99.

Whether it's the romantic idea this bag represents or that spending money is strangely comforting, I've been drawn to the 'Picnic Dates Bag' and ones just like it all day.

If you're not sure what to do, think or feel about the leadership spill, scroll through these 10 wicker, picnic basket handbags and take your mind off things.

It certainly couldn't hurt... right?

Shein Straw Bucket Bag With Polka Dot Bow, $20.95.