An open letter to Australian politicians: you've lost the plot and we are over it.

Dear Politicians,
Stop it. Just stop it.
We elect you to run the country and yet all you seem to care about is back-stabbing and back-biting and destroying the people you hate within your own party with this leadership spill.
You are so breathtakingly out of touch with what people need from you, what people elected you to do, what this country so desperately requires to survive and thrive.
With the news that the immensely unpopular and extremely conservative Peter Dutton may be about to become our 7th Prime Minister in 10 years, we are gob-smacked.
No matter how you vote or which way you lean, we have had a gut full of your self indulgent nonsense on both sides. Nobody voted for a party led by this man. Not one single Australian. And yet here we are.
Don’t know what’s happening in Canberra? Mamamia Out Loud speaks to the woman who broke the #libspill story, Sharri Markson…
As you plot and scheme and count numbers and look at polls, Australia is burning.
As you scramble to destroy your colleagues and elect a man many in Australia had never even heard of to be the leader of our country, the people who elected you to represent us are suffering.
Here are some of the things you should be addressing instead of playing musical chairs like a pack of toddlers:
- One woman a week is killed by a current or former partner.
- A 12-year-old girl who sought asylum in Australia and is now on Nauru has tried to set herself alight. Another girl, aged 17, is on a hunger strike and in critical condition. A 12-year-old boy on Nauru has refused to eat for 20 days.
- 100 per cent of NSW is currently in drought, and scientists have directly linked it to global warming.
- More than 100,000 Australians are now homeless, up 14 per cent in the last five years.
- The life expectancy of Indigenous Australians is an average of 10 years shorter than non-Indigenous Australians.
- Half of the Great Barrier Reef has died since 2016.
- Australia is ranked the third least affordable country for housing.
- Overcrowding in rural hospitals has reached crisis point.
- The National Broadband Network entirely misjudged the market and the reality of fast-moving technology.
We have lost confidence in your ability to govern our country since you cannot even seem to govern yourselves. We are horrified by your incompetence, your narcissism and your utter contempt for the people who elected you.
We are disgusted by your obsession with polls and how you cannot seem to commit yourselves to a single course of action that will advance our country and support the men, women and children who are the real victims of your petty egotistical faction fights.
You are wrecking our country with your instability, your lack of consideration for what’s best for Australia and your petty, vengeful incompetence. Every time you change leaders, the country goes back a year.
Nothing gets done.
It’s musical chairs as you all jockey for position and new cabinet positions, new portfolios, new factional alliances, new ways to advance your political careers… it’s a mess and the Australian people are the victims.
Top Comments
Firstly, my thanks to the Mamamia Team for encapsulating the passion and the frustration that surely must be simmering at the core of every human being in Australia.
This has to stop; and the stopping must start with a mass protest. The easiest and most cost effective protest of all: Vote informal! But it must be done by as many Australians as can be mustered. All it needs is to be communicated. The structure of the protest is already in place - e.g. it is compulsory to vote and there will be the platform to protest in the form of a Federal Election which will come within a year.
Australians in the millions voting informally, and then it will matter - this is the only power the electorate has to get the attention of the power base in Canberra and to reset the system. And it must be reset, by us, the voters because the regular method of voting does not work. We need millions of Australians to vote informal next Federal Election. On that day, show up as you must to fulfill your legal obligation and vote informal. Tell everyone you’re doing this, email your Federal members on all sides of politics that you are sending a clear message to Parliament - that We the People of Australia have made up our mind, We don’t want any of you! Not the way you are, no thank you. None of you are doing your best at what you were elected to do - SERVE THE PEOPLE!
Until they listen and act appropriately the confidence of the Australian People must be withheld. An informal vote en masse will matter; it is a vote of no confidence in the current political system. Parliament can begin to repair its broken system and in turn its bridges out of Canberra and to the Australian People firstly by instating:
A 3 year fixed term for the elected party and the leader that was voted in at the last Federal Election.
If the elected party and leader is not up to the task of governing, We the People of Australia will decide by vote at the next Federal Election. Until that law is passed - I advocate all Voters, get behind this mass protest and vote informal. Reset the System today and tomorrow We Can All raise our heads proudly and enthusiastically and vote as the vote was intended for a Future that Australia deserves, one that starting now, We can all begin to imagine.
Politics in Australia is a world joke..we need to
1. STOP the wholesale selling off of our resources, (Water/Ardani/Murray Darling/)
2. the lack of proper care for our retirees (increased basic costs of living eg:electricity),
3.the lack of proper management of the REEF (and not with donations of millions to Turnbulls family and cronies behind the backs of the general public to do it), and ,
4.No fracking or coal mines , we need to invest in renewable energy..We are a sunburnt country, there is plenty of sun to generate heaps of electricity for our small population.
5. water supply and drought management for our farmers ,
6. STOP selling control of our ports to the chinese,
7.STOP allowing the sale of our large stations to foreign investment, and the list goes on..
SO MY MESSAGE IS..WE ELECT YOU TO MANAGE OUR COUNTRY AND OUR COMMUNITIES, WITH THE GREATEST OF CARE AND CONSIDERATION, WE ELECT YOU TO GOVERN IN A LEGAL AND RESPONSIBLE WAY WITH FULL DISCLOSURE , WE ELECT YOU TO "DO YOUR BLOODY JOB" NOT TO ALWAYS DO WHAT IS BEST FOR YOU!!!..So at the next election, every one of you who are in parliament now should NOT be elected again, ever, BECAUSE YOU ARE ALL PART OF THE PROBLEM!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!