The Wicked trailer is finally here and no, people are not happy.

More than a decade after talks began about turning the much-loved Broadway musical Wicked into a movie, the first trailer finally dropped as a Super Bowl advert on Monday.

The musical — which stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, and will be released in two parts — tells the story of the Good Witch of the North and the Wicked Witch of the West before they became these legendary characters in The Wizard of Oz.

Their story is based on the bestselling book of the same name by Gregory Maguire, and follows the pair — known in their younger days as Glinda (Grande) and Elphaba (Erivo) — as they meet as roommates at Shiz University.

Video via Warner Bros.

The two do not like each other but throughout the story, they form an unlikely friendship and a deep bond before they go their separate ways to live up to their famous monikers.

The Broadway musical has amassed something of a cult following, having been seen (and loved) by millions since it first hit the stage in 2003, and went on to win three Tony Awards.

Which is why we deeply regret to inform you that if you're yet to watch the first teaser trailer for Wicked, you might be sorely disappointed.