Married at First Sight's Dean reveals the real reason he dumped Davina, and, oh dear.

Married at First Sight groom Dean is essentially that ‘douchey guy’ that every girl talks about when under the influence of approximately three and a half wines.

You know the one.

To recap: Dean cheated on wife Tracey with everyone’s favourite social media star Davina, before returning back to his TV spouse after a night of seemingly magical, marriage-saving sex.

According to the 33 year old, he just felt like he needed to “give Tracey [Jewel] and his relationship the respect that it deserves.”

They do say that hindsight is 20/20 right?

However, now Dean has revealed why he ultimately decided to go back to his TV wife Tracey, explaining to A Current Affair that Davina was just too clingy.

“She was almost acting like she and I were a couple right then and there,” he told the program.

Of course we can’t imagine how Davina could have possibly gotten that idea. Was it the flirty texts , hushed conversations or the now confirmed affair? Who knows… Dean clearly doesn’t.

Miranda Devine describes the show as cruel, but is Married At First Sight really problematic?

Before we all go throwing stones, it’s okay, because Dean does see the error of his ways.

“I definitely accept that. I’m, not proud of the way I acted, I’m not proud of what I did, and if I could turn back time, I would undo all that.”

Awww, repentance. Cute.

And has Dean spoken to Davina since? Well, ever the gentleman, he admitted that yes, he has.

“A tiny bit,” he said, but just to check in on her “to see how she is.”

And who says chivalry is dead?

