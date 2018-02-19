It’s the decision that shocked the nation’s reality TV fans: Married At First Sight‘s Tracey learning that her not-at-all-real TV husband Dean had been texting and canoodling with another woman and choosing to stay with him anyway.

“WHY TRACEY WHY?!” Aussie viewers screamed. Some even quickly Googled the local TV guide to ensure they were still tuned in to the reality show and not an episode of The Bold and the Beautiful.

Watch Tracey confront Dean in Sunday night’s episode in the video below.

But, in an interview with The Fix, Tracey has revealed why, after learning Dean was originally planning to unceremoniously dump her for another woman on national television, she chose to continue with the relationship.

“I didn’t want to say leave and never see Dean again,” she said, adding that the “Scorpio in her” wanted to stay out of spite.

“You know what? Guys like you get away with this all the time. You think you can do whatever you want with no consequence, and you’re not going to do this with me.”