Tracey details what happened when she slept with Dean after the MAFS dinner party.

One night, Dean was sitting on a couch with Davina, plotting the destruction of two innocent people’s lives while holding hands and caressing each other’s thighs.

Less than 24 hours later, Dean was sitting on a couch next to his “wife” Tracey, declaring his undying affection for her and revealing that his flirtation with Davina had all been a terrible mistake and could they please just go back to the happier times when they were married within the first five seconds of meeting?

Watch Tracey and Dean discuss their “intimate” night after the dinner party in the video below:

Dean’s change of heart was… confusing, to say the least. But according to Kyle and Jackie O, there’s a clear reason why Dean chose to stay with Tracey after all of the drama.

Obviously, Tracey has some sort of ~~magical sex powers~~ that somehow convinced Dean to ditch the girl he’d just spent a whole night declaring his feelings for.

While interviewing Tracey on this morning's breakfast show, Kyle and Jackie O remarked that Tracey must have a few "tricks" up her sleeve.

"That must have been one hell of a sex session," Kyle remarked.

"He went from being infatuated with [Davina], and then going home with you... I don't know what tricks you've got but you need to run us through it right now."