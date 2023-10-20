'I want it all the time': Meet the Gen X women suddenly into porn.

When Shelby* started taking HRT, never in her wildest dreams did she imagine it would amp up her sexual desire to the degree that, at the age of 53, she would become an avid watcher of pornography.

Initially, Shelby was prescribed compound hormones that favoured testosterone by an anti-ageing specialist to up her energy levels and preserve her muscles for long-distance ocean swimming.

"Obviously, I knew HRT would increase my sex drive as my husband, 62, was taking testosterone. Immediately, I noticed the biological changes, the easing of my dry vagina, my breasts becoming smaller and a return to a sexual desire I hadn't experienced since my twenties or ever.”

Watch: Porn; who's watching what when? Story continues after video.



Shelby reports a reinvigorated sex life with her husband, stronger and more frequent orgasms and being so horny she started masturbating to free porn on Pornhub for the first time in her life. "Before taking hormones, I didn't have a positive or negative relationship with porn. It just didn't turn me on," said Shelby. "When I'd masturbated in the past, I'd tap into fantasies of sex I’d had or create my own wild fantasies.”