Fantasies, porn and masturbation. A sexpert’s guide to working out what turns you on.

Not to brag or anything, but I had one of the best sexual experiences of my life earlier this year because the guy I was dating asked me to do one particular thing in bed.

Look him in the eye while we were doing it.

Sounds too simple, right? Easy done. But holy moly, let us never underestimate ANYTHING ever again, because it was INSANE.

Straight away – once I got past the awkwardness of staring at someone in the face – the physical connection multiplied by, like, A BAJILLION and I found myself so mentally stimulated by him looking at me looking at him that honest to God I’ve never had a more intensely intimate orgasm in my life.

And the fact that at 34 years old I’m still working out what blows my mind, well, let’s just say the future is looking bright.

Watch sexologist Chantelle Otten discuss cockolding. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

So, when it comes to sexual turn-ons, how do you find out what you really, really want? Because according to NORMAL, the sexual wellness brand, putting a finger on what gets our motors going can be tricky.

Fortunately for us, they’ve put together a guide on discovering what actually turns you on.

“Knowledge is power,” NORMAL’s sex coach Georgia Grace said, “and the more you learn about your sexual self, the easier it will be to communicate this with others.”