Khloe Kardashian wishes people were more "honest" about surrogacy journeys, opening up about how she felt when her son was born last year.

Khloe and her on-off partner Tristan Thompson, welcomed their second child, whose name she confirmed as Tatum in The Kardashians season three premiere, via surrogate in July 2022.

The week after the embryo transfer in November 2021, Khloe learned Tristan had secretly fathered a child with fitness model Maralee Nichols.

Khloe and the basketball player also share five-year-old daughter True.

In The Kardashians premiere, she told sister Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick that time in her life was "a mindf**k".

Kim, who had daughter Chicago and son Psalm via surrogate after two previous high-risk pregnancies, told her sister she thought there could be a difference in 'connection'.

"I do think there is a difference when the baby is in your belly, the baby actually feels your real heart," she said.

"There is no one else on this planet who will feel you from the inside like that. People can connect in different ways, some cannot connect."

Image: Instagram @khloekardashian.