"I never thought I'd be in that position." Alex Nation on her confrontation with Richie.

It was one of the most hyped up conversations in reality TV history.

After an unexplained breakup back in 2017, Australia would finally learn what actually happened between The Bachelor’s Richie Strahan and Alex Nation.

In one of the very first episodes of Bachelor in Paradise, the former couple sat down together and had a long overdue conversation.

The episode, which promised an intense confrontation between Richie and Alex about their breakup, may not have revealed the “grubby details” Richie had hinted at when speaking to Osher as he entered Paradise, but regardless, the discussion left them both with some much needed closure.

Speaking to Mamamia, Alex Nation opened up about what it was like speaking to Richie for the first time in over a year on national television.

“It was a bit awkward at first,” Alex told Mamamia.

“I never thought that I’d be in that position. We didn’t speak for a year and a half. We just stopped having contact with each other I suppose,” she explained.

“My way of dealing with [the breakup] was to shut it off and just completely remove myself from the situation.

“That conversation that we did have with each other, it did need to happen. After having that conversation, I feel like I can get that closure that I needed – and I think he did too.”

During their conversation, Richie and Alex spoke about how their long distance relationship had affected them both.

“I barely saw you. I needed to see you more,” Alex said throughout the conversation, to which Richie argued that she had continued to “move the goalposts” and had barely visited him in Perth.