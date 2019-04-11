Everything we know about Alex Nation and Richie Strahan's complicated relationship and break up.

It all started with a black sparkly dress and a red carpet.

On the 2016 season of The Bachelor, Alex Nation, a 24-year-old single mother, was introduced to Richie Strahan, a 31-year-old Rope Access Technician from Perth.

Over the course of the series, the pair, who infamously bathed together in chocolate, fell in love in front of the nation.

Although her fellow finalist Nikki Gogan was a fan favourite, it was Alex who won Richie’s heart and back in the ‘real world’ the couple continued their relationship.

However, by the following year things had soured. The couple stopped posting photos together, leading to speculation they’d split.

Then paparazzi photos of Alex with another woman emerged. That woman later turned out to be Maegan Luxa and in November 2017, Alex Nation announced they were in a relationship. Soon after that, the couple was engaged – and Richie spoke to New Idea about the breakdown of his own relationship with Alex.

“The months leading up to it were the most difficult, crazy and confusing times I’ve been put through,” he told the tabloid. “Having something wonderful dissolve the way it did was heartbreaking, but at the same time, there was a lot of relief that the emotional roller-coaster was finally over.”

He said he’d made “a lot of sacrifices” in an effort to salvage it, but soon realised it was “destined to fail”.

“I guess the brightest spark can fizzle fast. We made some bad choices back in June and our relationship really struggled to recover for months after,” he said. “It didn’t matter how much effort I put into it.”

Alex Nation and Maegan Luxa split in April 2018.

In October that year, Alex Nation told news.com.au that her and Richie Strahan broke up because of distance – both physical (the pair lived in different states) and emotional.

“We had internal as well as external pressures,” she said.