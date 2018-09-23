"It's a disaster." Why The Block judges were horrified by Sara and Hayden's room reveal.

It appears Hayden and Sara made a crucial mistake when preparing their house for inspections this week on The Block.

A mistake so big… it was called a “disaster” by the judges on Sunday’s episode.

The construction project manager and former flight attendant tried their best to have the apartment ready for the judges, but they experienced setbacks.

“A very strong first impression, but when the rest of the lights came on…” said Scott Cam, before cutting to footage of the judges saying “It’s dirty” and “Who has got a mop?” as they gaze at the very dirty floors.