This post deals with suicide and might be triggering for some readers.



Over the past few days, Vanessa Sierra - the girlfriend of Australian tennis player Bernard Tomic - has been making headlines as she quarantines with Tomic in a Melbourne hotel ahead of the Australian Open.

But who is the 26-year-old influencer and reality TV star that everyone is talking about?

Watch the trailer for Love Island 2019, featuring Vanessa Sierra.



Video via Channel Nine

Vanessa Sierra Joli grew up in Vanuatu for the first five years of her life. She studied at university after high school and has a Bachelor of Finance and Economics. She also started a Masters in Computer Science. Before reality TV she was working as a Loan Officer.

"No one expects me to have a degree, they automatically think because I’m a model they don’t expect me to have brains. It comes as quite a shock to people when they actually find out I am educated," Vanessa said on Love Island.

Before entering Love Island in 2019, she had two relationships with people from the reality TV world. In early 2019, Vanessa dated Dan Webb, the Married At First Sight star who infamously cheated on his fake wife Tamara Joy with Jessika Power.

Not long after, Vanessa dated Jessika's brother, Rhyce Power.