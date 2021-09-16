'I write about TV every day. Here are the 7 TV shows you need to watch before the Emmys.'

The 2021 Emmys are happening this Sunday night (Monday morning our time).

The awards show recognises the best TV from the year, so you can bet the shows that receive awards are pretty damn good.

Honestly, it's just been a bloody great year for TV.

So, from gritty addictive thrillers to groundbreaking representation, here are the 7 Emmy-nominated shows you need to watch this weekend:

Mare of Easttown

Image: Binge.

It's hard to sum up the brilliance that is Mare of Easttown.

It's a crime drama, and a mystery, and at times a comedy, but it's also a study of the human condition.

The series stars a greasy pony-tailed Kate Winslet as Detective Mare Sheehan, Jean Smart as her mum, an unexpectedly attractive Evan Peters as her partner Detective Colin Zabel, and Guy Pearce as her mysterious silver fox love interest.

Mare is juggling work with caring for her young grandson and grieving the loss of her own son, when a local girl's body is found in the woods.

Her life begins to unravel as she gets closer and closer to the truth and discovers the secrets those closest to her are hiding.

Watch it if you like: Greasy ponytails, silver foxes, your crime dramas with a side a lols, and brilliant twists.

You can watch Mare of Easttown on Binge and On Demand on Foxtel now.

I May Destroy You

Image: Binge.