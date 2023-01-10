Here's where you've seen The Bachelors' Tash before.

Last night we watched the premiere episode of The Bachelors. The new season includes three bachelors and 28 ladies all looking to win the heart of their suitors.

While we still have a long way to go, it's clear this season is going to be unlike anything we've watched in the past.

However, what viewers have recognised is how many familiar faces are among the sea of contestants.

Watch the trailer for The Bachelors. Post continues after video.



Video via Ten.

There's Leah Cummings who was on the 2017 reality dating show The Proposal and was also allegedly about to star in Farmer Wants A Wife before The Bachelor franchise came knocking.