'Please stop this.' The best reactions to the first episode of The Bachelors 2023.

You may or may not have heard it here first, but an all-new season of The Bachelor is back – and it's safe to say we are in for one hell of a rollercoaster.

Because this new season isn't actually The Bachelor at all... it's The Bachelors.

Yup. That's right. This year, there are three bachelors; Felix Von Hofe, Thomas Mallucedi and Jed McIntosh.

Watch the trailer for The Bachelors. Post continues after video.



Video via Network Ten.

We all know the first episode is about as awkward as it can get, as women attempt to woo the bachelors into handing them a rose.

However, there was a whole lot we just weren't ready for including steamy make-outs, fake birth scenes and awkward rejections.