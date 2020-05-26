For years, Skye Wheatley has been open and honest about her cosmetic surgery procedures.

The 2014 Big Brother star, 26, first had a breast augmentation in Bangkok in 2015, then reconstructive surgery after the first surgery was botched, followed by rhinoplasty, lip filler and cheek filler.

In a new YouTube video responding to assumptions about her, Wheatley shared her struggle with body image, despite surgeries to ‘fix’ her insecurities.

“I feel like [body image] has been my biggest hurdle in life and something that I’ve focused on a lot,” she said, when asked about her transformation. “Which I know I shouldn’t, but I’ve always been very hard on myself, I’ve always been very self-critical.

“I know it’s normal for people to be like that, it’s human nature… but I was pretty extreme with it. I used to wear a hat in class [at school] because I was worried about my eye bags. That’s how crazy it was. I had so many insecurities, not the normal amount a child my age should have and I don’t know why I was like that, I don’t know what happened.

“I was always very self-conscious of my weight, very insecure about everything about me. Insecure about my eye bags, my skin; how white I was, my hair.

“I honestly would try to cover up as much of my face as possible with a hat, and lots of makeup. I think when I turned 15 I would pack on the makeup… and I still hated myself. I hated my teeth, I hated my freckles and hated my nose. Hated it. I never learned to accept my nose and went and had plastic surgery.”

Even so, Wheatley said she was still not content with her physical appearance.

“I still have insecurities, I’m still really hard on myself, and yeah, I probably need counselling. It’s bad to be like that,” she said.

Wheatley recalled being younger and crying at the sight of herself in the mirror.

“I’m so upset that I felt that way about myself, I really am and it would hurt me to see other young girls feel that way about themselves. And it sucks, because there’s so much beauty, so much beauty and there’s a lot of fakeness too.

“Like, hello. I’m not real. If you’re looking at me thinking ‘f*ck she’s perfect’, I have had my nose, I’ve had my boobs, I’ve had my lips, I’ve whitened by teeth, I’ve coloured by hair, I wear fake tan, there’s a lot of peacocking.”