We're calling it: The Kebab on The Masked Singer is ABSOLUTELY Jack Vidgen.

The internet has hypothesised at just who is exactly behind the titanium Kebab voice on The Masked Singer, and we are absolutely convinced it is Jack Vidgen.

The powerhouse singer first came on the scene at just 14-years-old, when he took the crown on Australia's Got Talent.

After taking a break from the spotlight, Vidgen came back to make his mark once again by competing on The Voice. He secured a spot in Guy Sebastian's team but just narrowly missed out on the win.

In 2020, he competed on the Eurovision competition, Australia Decides and a year later; he tested his limits by going on I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here.

Now, Mamamia, along with the rest of Australia, is convinced they've found out his next gig - Kebab on The Masked Singer!

Each week, viewers have watched Kebab become a voice to be reckoned with.

While stars like Macy Gray and Vinnie Jones have already been unmasked, Kebab is yet to unveil who they are.

Watch Kebab's 'Stay With Me' Performance on The Masked Singer. Post continues after video.



Video via Channel 10.

So far, here is what Kebab has had to say.

Clue: When asked if they're a man or a woman, Kebab said: "Here’s what I can say about that. Mostly I’m one. But I have been known to be the other."

Evidence: Vidgen is big in the nightlife scene and glamming up is clearly one of his favourite pastimes. Before Sydney's last (hopefully) lockdown, he appeared on social media in drag - with long, blonde tresses and a matching outfit. He eventually had to set the record straight after being inundated with messages asking if he is transgender.

"I've had like hundreds of messages asking if I'm trans. I'm not — I was just dressing up in drag with friends for fun for a night out," he wrote at the time.

"Being trans is a beautiful thing though and I love that people are asking questions. My pronounces are he/him."