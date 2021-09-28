Macy Gray refused to leave and all the other behind-the-scenes gossip from The Masked Singer.

What is going on behind the scenes of The Masked Singer may very well be more juicy than the actual show.

We are four weeks in on arguably the most bizarre singing program, ever, but the gossip has provided us with more than enough sustenance to last a lifetime.

Here is what you may have definitely missed on The Masked Singer so far.

Macy Gray 'refused' to leave.

In a massive twist, judge Dave 'Hughesy' Hugh revealed the American R&B singer refused to take her mask off on The Masked Singer.

"Macy Gray had such passion for the Masked Singer Australia that when she was told that she had to leave the show, which you saw last night, she refused to leave the show," he told 2Day FM’s Morning Crew.

"She said ‘No, I’m continuing in the show’ and there had to be a discussion which went for quite a while as to ‘No, you have to leave’. She said ‘No, I’m not leaving’. The thing is, we can’t do the end of the show unless the head comes off."

Macy Gray on The Masked Singer. Image: Channel 10.

Erin Molan alleged Gray's refusal to leave could have come down to wanting more money, with Hughsey clarifying: “I don’t know the contractual situation…

"It took quite a while, and we’re like ‘What is going on, we want to go home’. We’re out the back, saying ‘What’s happening?’.