Kate Middleton is back, but her biggest controversy is still to come.

Kate Middleton has been found and all is right in the world again.

After a short stint of hysteria that the Princess of Wales had gone missing (lol), Middleton was finally spotted in the passenger's seat of her mother's car, driving in Windsor. Prior to this, Middleton hadn't been seen in public since January, when she attended a service at St Mary Magdalene Church ahead of getting abdominal surgery, after which she spent a month recovering.

And now she's back in the public eye, she has a new problem to contend with: her uncle Gary Goldsmith is heading into the Celebrity Big Brother house in the UK.

Goldsmith is the brother of Kate’s mother, Carole Middleton, and is known in royal circles as somewhat of a 'black sheep' of the family. He has just entered the house and already made an awkward blunder: he attended the premiere without zipping up the fly on his pants. You have to laugh!

"Every part of me is full of mischief and danger," he said on the premiere before heading into the house. Goldsmith is joined by other British celebrities, such as talk show staple Sharon Osbourne, music guru Louis Walsh, presenter Fern Britton, and iconic Love Island winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.

Gary Goldsmith on Celebrity Big Brother. Image: ITV.