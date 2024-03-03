Meet the world's most isolated prisoner — and he's not even a murderer.

Locked in a harsh brick cell just a few metres tall as it is wide, all alone under 24-hour security. This is the reality for the most isolated inmate in America's most dangerous prison.

Smack bang in the middle of the desert, about 160km outside of Denver, Colorado, you'll find one of the most terrifying locations in the world.

The US Penitentiary Administrative Maximum is the highest-security prison in the country and home to some of the most brutal criminals.

The prison — also known as ADX — houses men who have committed unthinkable crimes.

There are few comforts for inmates, who range from "Shoe Bomber" Richard Reid and Colombian guerilla chief Simón Trinidad to Mafia kingpin Fotios Geas. It also formerly housed "Unabomber" Ted Kaczynski.

The worst offenders live on the H Unit of the prison which means they have to live by "special administrative measures" to ensure they don't cause "death or serious bodily injury to persons, or substantial damage to property." These conditions are varied, but often include a restricted contact list of people they can call, being locked in their cells for 23 hours a day and severing ties with other inmates.

And then, there are "The Suites": the most secluded, high-security section of the jail reserved for the most dangerous criminals of them all.

The living conditions are about as isolating as you can get and it's all by design.

A concrete slab sets the basis for a bed topped with a thin foam mattress. An additional concrete ledge acts as a desk which sits next to a stainless steal toilet with a small sink above. A shower trickles water at a specific time each day to avoid flooding and a tiny narrow window lets in a sliver of light from the outside world.