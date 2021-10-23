JonBenét Ramsey was murdered 25 years ago. The case still baffles detectives.

This post deal with violence and mentions child abuse and could be triggering for some readers.



Nearly 25 years ago, in Boulder, Colorado, six-year-old JonBenét Ramsey was brutally murdered in her own home on Christmas night.

What followed next gripped the world – forensic bungles, circumstances that grew stranger by the day, and a slew of suspicions centred around her millionaire parents, John and Patsy. But beyond the garish whodunnit, a little girl’s life was violently ripped short.

Will her killer ever be named?

Watch the trailer to the 2016 movie Who Killed JonBenét? Post continues after video.



Video via Lifetime.

The footage has immortalised JonBenét Ramsey. A tiny, high-powered pageant Queen glides through a turn with her arms outstretched. She’s trussed up in feathers and sequins, her bleached curls framing a face lavished in makeup.

Google her name and you’ll find pic after pic that make you shift with discomfort. A doll-size pout and doe eyes staring back at you. Crowns, sashes, gilded leotards, jewel-encrusted cowboy hats. A sweet, sandy-haired toddler. Forums packed with innuendo. Swirling theories citing suspects ranging from her brother Burke, a nine-year-old child himself when JonBenét was killed, to the bitter parent of a fellow pageant contender. Some even claim she’s not dead at all – she’s alive and well (in fact, they claim, she’s actually Katy Perry).

But perhaps it’s time we put aside the pageantry schlock, the Halloween costumes and wild theories that make perfect dinner party fodder and remember that JonBenét Ramsey was also very much a little girl who wet the bed and still wore Pull-ups during the day.

She was a Kindergartener. Like most six-year-olds, she loved to sing and dance and could be impishly mischievous.

She had a sunny, bubbly disposition and was known for how naturally curious she was, and for her caring and giving nature.