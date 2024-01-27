Estella Ybarra helped put an innocent man in jail for life. 27 years later, she tried to get him out.

75-year-old Estella Ybarra was cleaning out her drawers one afternoon in 2017 when she stumbled across an old envelope.

When she opened it, she was taken back to a moment in time, 27 years earlier. A moment when in time, when she sat on the jury that found Carlos Jaile guilty of kidnapping and raping an eight-year-old girl.

She looked at the envelope's contents - a juror's certificate. An award for her hard work, still in pristine condition.

"By accepting this difficult and vital responsibility of citizenship in a fair and conscientious manner, you have aided in perpetuating the right of trial by jury, that palladium of civil liberty and the only safe guarantee for the life, liberty and property of the citizen," the award stated.

She recalled receiving it, and tossing it in the drawer in disgust where it remained, untouched, until this day.

Ybarra had never believed Jaile was guilty, yet she was one of 11 jurors who sent him to prison for life plus 20 years, just a few days before she received that letter in the mail.