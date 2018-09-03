celebrity

This influencer's obscenely over-the-top wedding might be the greatest thing we've ever seen.

Oh boy.

This is… intense.

You see, Instagram influencer Chiara Ferragni, AKA The Blonde Salad, married Italian rapper, Fedez, on the weekend.

It was not your average wedding.

The three day celebration was held in a palace and involved a sponsored airplane, cartoon mascots, three bridal gowns and fireworks.

Here’s some of the best pics of the wedding of your dreams/nightmares:

Yes I do, forever ????

A post shared by Chiara Ferragni (@chiaraferragni) on

A post shared by Chiara Ferragni (@chiaraferragni) on

Gli sposi e le damigelle #theferragnezwedding

A post shared by fanpage_ferragnisisters (@sorelle_ferragni) on

???? #theferragnezflashnews #theferragnez #theferragnezwedding

A post shared by News&Gossip sui #Ferragnez (@theferragnezflashnews) on

