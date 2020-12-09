'A rolling grey ash cloud.' Exactly what it was like at White Island the day it erupted.





At 2.11pm local time, on December 9, 2019, New Zealand's most active volcano Whakaari / White Island erupted.

At the time, there were 47 people on the island which sits 48 kilometres off the coast of Whakatāne on the mainland. Twenty-two people, including 14 Australians were killed. A further 25 people suffered serious, many critical, injuries and serious burns.

Geoff Hopkins, from the North Island city of Hamilton, had visited Whakaari / White Island 25 years ago, and had always wanted to return with his 22-year-old daughter Lillani, who was studying geology.

December 9 was the day.

Geoff recalled the unique landscape of Whakaari, with its rugged cliffs and little vegetation.

"It's quite barren. Just very unnatural colours, bright white and bright yellow crystals, pungent sulfur, gas streams that had hues of green and red in them," he told Mamamia's daily news podcast The Quicky.

"It's how you might imagine a lunar landscape."

After visiting the volcano crater and taking in the scenery, Geoff and Lillani returned to a tour boat which began the return journey to Whakatāne.

Minutes into the ride back, Geoff told Mamamia's daily news podcast The Quicky he heard a commotion from the other side of the boat - the side facing the volcano.

"When I turned around, I was faced with this towering cloud of bright, white, ashy grey and black.

"And instantly, I knew it was erupting. But for a split second, it just looked incredible."