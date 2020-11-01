"It haunts me." Stephanie survived the White Island volcano eruption. Her dad and sister didn't.

On December 9, 2019, 47 unsuspecting tourists and tour guides were on Whakaari / White Island when the active volcano erupted.

Closest to the crater was the Browitt family; daughters Stephanie and Krystal and father Paul.

At first, they didn't realise what was happening and took photos of the smoke coming out of the volcano. A few seconds later, a tour guide screamed.

"Run!"

On Sunday, Stephanie Browitt spoke to 60 Minutes about that moment, and the 11 months since.

"You could hear the sound of all the rocks hitting the ground and people just screaming because no one knew what to do," Stephanie, 24, recalled.

"Everyone was just petrified. And then when it hit, it was just darkness. I didn't think I would survive. I thought I was going to die. It was just rolling me over, the force was just that strong, that my whole body was being shoved and pushed and rolled onto the ground. I was just hitting things while getting burnt at the same time.

"It was the most terrifying moment of my life. The ground was burning hot. And I could tell I was burnt really badly. I could see my hand and I could see nails hanging off and skin loose."

A rescue effort.

Stephanie remembers the sound of her dad calling her name multiple times in the hour between the eruption and their rescue.

"I realised he was checking up and making sure I was still awake the whole time.

"I was just so happy to hear his voice because I thought I'd lost him."

With the volcano visible from New Zealand's Bay of Plenty, the eruption became quickly obvious on the mainland. In the town of Whakatāne, Kahu Air helicopter pilots Jason Hill and Tom Storey headed straight for the island.