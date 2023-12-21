Young millionaires and thousands of missing orders: The White Fox Boutique drama explained.

White Fox Boutique has had a cult following of young women for years.

It's the Sydney-based fashion brand so many aspire to wear, with the White Fox logo emblazoned on lots of their garments - a marker of status and relevance. Plenty celebrities have worn their pieces too, from the likes of Kylie Jenner, Demi Lovato and Adriana Lima.

It's been around for 10 years now, started by Georgia and Daniel Contos who have become self-made millionaires thanks to their affordable fast-fashion garments.

With millions of Instagram followers, they're by no means a small business.

The couple were smart to capitalise on the power of influencer marketing early on. Practically every content creator you can think of has worn the clothing in 'try on hauls' on their YouTube and TikTok channels.

Daniel Contos told Forbes that their vision for the company from the very start was "to become the fashion go-to for girls all over the world".

Only now, girls all over the world are still waiting for their orders to arrive on their doorstep.

Watch: The Co-founders of White Fox Boutique speak following the controversy. Post continues below.