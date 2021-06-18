Whether you watched the runway shows, bought the lingerie or followed the cult 'Angels' on social media, chances are you encountered Victoria's Secret in one way or another. As one of the biggest brands in the world, the stranglehold of Victoria's Secret was impossible to escape.

It was EVERYWHERE. And it was powerful.

Victoria's Secret played an instrumental role in defining the standard of what 'sexy' looked like - from the skimpy, glitzy lingerie to the svelte globe-trotting models, and the annual televised runway shows. They set the standard of what was considered beautiful - no matter how unattainable or out of reach those ideals were.

Watch: Victoria's Secret Angels IRL. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

The sultry glances and sculpted bodies (always in one size and shape) cascading down the diamond-encrusted runways, lured millions of women into spending money with the brand whenever they needed a new bra or underwear.

And it worked. Back in its heyday, the company dominated the global market, becoming one of the largest and most valuable brands in the world.

Then suddenly, things changed.

In the era of the #MeToo movement and inclusive brands like Aerie, ThirdLove and Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty moving into the market and promoting the sex appeal of all body types, Victoria's Secret refused to adapt. And people noticed.

Sales dropped. Viewership plummeted. A string of controversies involving sexism, harassment and bullying arose. And Victoria's Secret seemingly turned a blind eye to... all of it.

In an Instagram post in late 2018, Australian model Robyn Lawley called for a boycott of the brand’s fashion show until Victoria’s Secret “commits to representing ALL women on stage.”