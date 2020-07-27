To catch up on all the Bachelor in Paradise Australia 2020 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our Bachelor in Paradise hub page.

Last night, yet another woman interested in Ciarran Stott entered Bachelor in Paradise and goodness, can we start focussing on Niranga instead please?

But yes. In came Kiki Morris, and it turned out she and Ciarran had ~history~. As in, a night together in Sydney and a most likely pre-planned meet-up in Fiji.

There's a 'bombshell' coming on Bachelor in Paradise. Post continues below video.

Not much information was given about how Kiki and Ciarran came to... know each other... very well...

But we've gone deep to find out precisely all the available information about their relationship, from pre-Bachelor in Paradise to now. This is what we've found:

Who is Kiki Morris?

Very quick recap so we're all on the same page: Kiki appeared on Richie Strahan's season of The Bachelor in 2016. She left in episode 11, just missing out on the top six.

Image: Channel 10.

I feel like we don't really need to explain who Ciarran is, because we all... definitely know by now, but he was on Angie Kent's Bachelorette season and has been the focus of precisely all Paradise storylines so far and seriously WHAT ABOUT NIRANGA THOUGH?