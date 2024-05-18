24-hour house arrest, a social media ban and a new doco: What Anna Delvey's life looks like now.

There's something about professional scammers that seems to capture the public's attention. And nobody has had pop culture society in a chokehold quite like fake heiress Anna Delvey.

Back in 2022, we were entranced by the Russian-born fraudster's rags-to-faux-riches story when Netflix released their hit series Inventing Anna. The series chronicled the felon's journey, which saw her swindle millions before eventually landing in jail.

We were hooked.

But what has become of Anna Delvey — or, Anna Sorokin as we now know her formally — in 2024?

Watch: the trailer for Inventing Anna. Post continues below.



Video via Netflix.

Her 'glam' house arrest.

After being found guilty of a litany of charges including attempted grand larceny in the first degree in 2019, Anna spent time in prison for her crimes. However, in 2021 after serving almost four years behind bars, she was released on a good behaviour bond.

However, that good behaviour only lasted her so long, with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) knocking on her door some six weeks later to take her into custody for overstaying her visa.