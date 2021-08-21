NSW is working on a COVID-19 'freedom plan'. Here's what we know so far.

Fully vaccinated residents of NSW could soon benefit from eased restrictions, under a plan being considered by the state's premier, Gladys Berejiklian.

The entire state is under stay-at-home orders in an effort to contain soaring cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19, which emerged in Sydney back in June.

But under the new proposal, those New South Welshmen who've received both doses of a coronavirus vaccine could be back to sipping drinks in bars, dining at restaurants, and even working out at gyms before summer.

Here's what you need to know about NSW's so-called 'freedom plan'.

What is NSW's 'freedom plan'?

In recent weeks, NSW has shifted its rhetoric around the COVID-19 pandemic away from 'eliminating' the virus. With cases hitting record highs, Premier Berejiklian is now talking about a future in which NSW must learn to "live with Delta".

And that's where the 'freedom plan' comes in.

It's about finding low-risk ways to ease restrictions and kick-start the economy while COVID is still circulating. With vaccines proven to reduce rates of serious illness and death among those who contract the virus, jabs are key.

According to The Australian, the proposal will therefore reportedly see certain businesses permitted to open for fully vaccinated patrons. Restaurants, for example, will be able to resume outdoor, seated dining under capacity restrictions.

But, the publication reports that this will only come into effect once 70 per cent of the state's eligible population (currently, those aged 16 years and above) has been fully vaccinated.

Those who are unvaccinated will reportedly have to wait until the rate is beyond 80 per cent before they can access most venues.

When will NSW be 70 per cent and 80 per cent vaccinated?

At current rates of vaccination, NSW will reach 70 per cent of eligible people with both doses by the end of October and 80 per cent by mid-November.

How would patrons prove their vaccination status?

The Australian reported that "individuals will have to produce a ­commonwealth-assigned vaccination certificate, which will be synchronised with Medicare records and available via an app."

When will we know more?

Premier Berejiklian has not provided any specifics about the plan, but told media on Friday that an announcement will be made next week.

She did, however, signal that restrictions will begin to ease to some extent at an even lower threshold: when six million vaccine doses have been administered across the state.