The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Friday August 20.

Australia hits one-dose vaccine milestone as under 40s given Pfizer date.

More than half of Australia's population aged 16 and above has received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

The milestone was reached on a record day of immunisations with 309,010 doses administered nationwide as the behind-schedule rollout ratchets up.

50.2 per cent of Australians aged 16 and over have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, as of August 19. See more data in our vaccine tracker: https://t.co/JuyWgfc5rE #covid19vicdata #vaccination #covid19vic pic.twitter.com/FVpHhM4uhe — The Age (@theage) August 19, 2021

But it coincided with a new daily high in local cases which exceeded 750 for the first time during the pandemic.

An explosion of coronavirus cases in NSW continues to fuel national concerns with the state's Delta strain outbreak linked to clusters in Melbourne, Canberra and New Zealand.

There were 681 new infections and one death reported in NSW on Thursday.

Victorian health authorities urged people to remain calm about 57 new cases in Melbourne, with 54 linked to existing outbreaks and 44 in isolation throughout their infectious period.

In the ACT, there were 16 cases as authorities work on driving down cases in Australia's locked down capital.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced all people in the 16 to 39-year-old age bracket will be eligible to receive a jab from August 30.