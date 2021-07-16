From true crime to feel-good comedies: What the Mamamia pop culture team is watching this weekend.

This week, millions of Australians are in lockdown.

Our work lives have changed dramatically. Our social lives have been upended. And our usually busy weekends are now primarily spent... on the couch.

As we gear up to spend another weekend at home, TV recommendations have never been more important.

Watch the trailer for The White Lotus below. Post continues after video.



Video via HBO.

With endless options on endless streaming services, it can be hard to find something to watch.

But that's where we come in.

As the weekend approaches, Mamamia's pop culture team is here to give you a rundown of exactly what we're planning on watching.

From disturbing true crime stories to feel-good coming-of-age comedies, there's something for everyone.

So, without further ado, here's some weekend TV inspiration:

Jessica Staveley, Senior Entertainment Writer and Weekend Editor.

Image: Supplied/Apple TV Plus/HBO.