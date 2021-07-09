Is Apple TV Plus worth it? The 9 best shows on the streaming service.

When it comes to streaming services, Apple TV Plus often gets... overlooked.

But since late 2019, the streaming service has been pumping out a suite of original, high-profile shows.

So, to help you out, we've rounded up the very best TV series on the streaming platform.

Watch the trailer for the first season of Morning Wars below. Post continues after video.



Video via Apple TV Plus.

From culture-clash sitcoms to twisty murder mysteries, here are the nine best shows on Apple TV Plus right now.

Morning Wars

Image: Apple TV Plus.

Morning Wars (titled The Morning Show internationally) looks inside the lives of the people who help Americans wake up in the morning.