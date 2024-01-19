How to schedule the perfect weekend, according to science.

Last weekend was not good. I woke up on Sunday morning with a piercing headache, hungover, anxious, dehydrated and craving fried chicken. I managed to pull myself from my bed onto my couch where I remained for the rest of the day.
Like every Sunday I’ve spent in this position, I muttered to myself, “Never again”. I know what you’re thinking, "Yeah sure." But I mean it this time because I got a sign from the universe.
Watch: Horoscopes and Self-care. Post continues below.
Getting ready for work the day after the weekend that shall never be mentioned again, I started listening to the Diary of a CEO podcast interview with Dr. Aditi Nerurkar a global public health expert specialising in stress, resilience and burnout. It completely changed my outlook on how I spend my weekends.
The entire episode is filled with great stress management advice, but what stood out to me the most was when Dr Aditi explained that there are only six things you need to do to achieve a lifetime of fulfilment, AKA the perfect day.