How to schedule the perfect weekend, according to science.

If you’re like me, you find instructions long and boring and there shouldn’t be more than two points max, but listening to her go into detail about the six things you need to do, not only made them sound easy and achievable but also pretty attractive.

I’ve been itching for it to be the weekend again for the sole purpose of trying this method out. Yes, these are six things that you should technically do every day. But there’s no judgment here, so go at your own pace. For me, my weekends are the days that could use a little *cough* work. For some people, Wednesdays or their work hump-day week could be a good place to start. Start small and work your way up.

Without any more gatekeeping here are the six things you need to do to achieve your perfect day:

1. Play.

This comes from the practice of connecting with your inner child. Dr. Aditi says, “Spend a few minutes every day in a sense of wonder and play, whatever that may mean to you.”

This weekend I’m going to start my day off with a long walk around an area I’ve never been to before just to take in the new surroundings. Another form of play that I’m a big fan of is colouring in. It’s such a mindless activity that brings me so much calm and joy.

2. Work.

If you’re working a 9-5 this should be easy. For most people, this will take up hours of your day. You should still incorporate some sort of work on your weekends as well. This could be working on a project or finally hanging that painting up that’s been sitting on the floor for way too long.