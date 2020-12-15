Ringing ears, brittle nails and 5 other weird signs of stress no one talks about.

We've all got so much s**t going on. Like, life is A LOT right now. And sometimes your body just pulls a big ol' NOPE on you. That's when our friend stress kicks in.

And by now (hey 2020), you're probably pretty darn familiar with the usual signs of stress.

Whether you’re having a rough time at work, you’re stuck in a weird social situation or you’re just stressed out with life in general - stress can be a hard thing to avoid.

And the signs are all pretty obvious. You're exhausted. Your energy levels drop. You're irritable. Restless. Tensed up. Can't sleep.

But what you might not know are that there are some subtle, albeit scary, things that happen to our bodies when we're stressed out.

So, before it all catches up with you - in the words of a wise old man called Ice Cube, check yourself before you wreck yourself.

Here are some lesser-known signs you need to pay attention to.

1. You suddenly have to... go to the bathroom.

You know how a dog will just randomly pee at a sign of confrontation or fear? That's a thing we do, too.

When we're under stress, our fight-or-flight response kicks in which triggers a release of hormones that mess with your intestinal functions.

It has also been found that in stressful situations, the brain can trigger the release of a neurotransmitter called corticotropin-releasing factor (CRF), which increases bladder contractions, meaning some people under intense pressure develop diarrhoea.

What a time.

