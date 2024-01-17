Here's what's fact and what's fiction in Boy Swallows Universe on Netflix.

If you haven’t watched Boy Swallows Universe on Netflix yet, clear an eight-hour block in your calendar and sit the heck down. I’ll wait. Yes, I’ll wait while you watch the entire series, because we need to discuss it openly.

*Twiddles thumbs for a day*

Okay, you done? Now that you’ve finished (and if you haven’t, THIS is your very official spoiler alert), you might have the same questions that I have.

Like… If this show is based on a novel (it is) that’s based on author Trent Dalton’s life (it… also is), how much of it really happened?

Did this kid really go around with his drug dealer stepdad wearing matching Hawaiian shirts and aviator shades?

Was he truly friends with a convicted murderer?

Did he actually break into jail to see his mum on Christmas Day?

I. HAVE. QUESTIONS.

And… also some answers?

So according to Dalton, the story is a pretty equal split of fact and fiction – which, if you’re across it at all, is still pretty shocking. "It's about 50 percent real, and the other 50 per cent is wishful thinking," he shared on the Mamamia Book Club podcast.

"I created that boy, who really is me. But I needed this boy to walk into places in my own head that I was afraid to go."

His main character, Eli Bell (played bloody brilliantly by Felix Cameron, might I add) "does a lot of what I would have [done if I could]", the author told MediaWeek.