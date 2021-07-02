Ahhh your 30s. You're like, totally an adult now! *Screams internally*.

It's a time for celebration (you made it!) and dare I say, REFLECTION. Because soaking up a few good habits and learning to love the person that you've become can really help set you up to live your best life.

Things like knowing how to be assertive, how to manage your money ('cause those collectable Tazos will only take you so far), how to set boundaries, when to tell people to f**k off, etc. are all powerful little life lessons that'll make being on this planet much easier.

Just to make it clear, though - being in your 30s doesn't mean you have to have your whole life sorted. Nah. That's BS.

Cause you know what? F**king things up can actually be a very good thing. So don't ever be afraid of failing.

To help suss out what you might want to consider starting (and stopping) in your 30s, we asked a bunch of women what they thought - and here's what they said.

1. "It's time to stop dating hot d**k heads." - Polly.

