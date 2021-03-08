8 high profile women on their biggest failure, and what it taught them.

I had to sit in the demolition site of the brand I had just almost destroyed. I sat there and had to return to 'why' I started the brand in the first place. I had to regain the trust of our community, retailers, as well as our internal team.

My advice around this is to never change your brand (or person!) to fit into a market, embrace your truth and authenticity, and the market that is right will find you.

It taught me the importance of authenticity and how without it there is no longevity.

I have tried to separate failure and 'f*** ups'. For so long in my career I held such a tight view of a successful outcome. I would focus entirely on something I wanted to achieve, happening in the way I wanted it and in the exact time I wanted it to. I held so tightly to that, that I was unable to see anything else that was unfolding or presenting around me.

I was so focused on what I thought 'success' was meant to look like, that if I landed anywhere outside of that framework, by my own standards it was a failure. This is obviously ridiculous - because often what we deem as a 'failure' ends up being replaced with something that we had not anticipated. This can be even better than the original vision.

Whereas a 'f*** up' is something that you get so wrong, goes against all your internal instincts and intuition, yet you persist with anyway. In my experience when you go against your intuition, the outcome is rarely a good time.

My advice is to loosen the grip a little on what your exact vision is, don't let it go, but just loosen the grip a little. This way we can have a slightly more fluid framework that is not success vs failure, but rather allowing room for what is trying to present itself to us to find us.

Learning to trust ourselves and our intuition is the key to letting go on what we think an outcome should look like. Instead allow room for what is trying to make its way to us. I feel if we look at it like that it puts a whole different context on 'failure'.

Jessica Vander Leahy, model and writer.

Image: Supplied.

I fail all the time, but I think that's only because I'm always excited to try my hand at new things. A few big flops I had were through my early modelling career.