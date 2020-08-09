"My life at 38 looks so different to my life at 30. Here's what I'd tell my younger self."

During isolation, we've all had plenty of time on our hands for deep thought and reflection.

It's been both a blessing and a curse. But for the most part, it's been a moment to stop and take stock of where you are in life, and what you've learned along the way.

One big thing I've been reflecting on is how my life has changed throughout my 30s, and what I would tell my (slightly) younger self. I'm 38 and run my own interior design business. My life looks very different to what I expected, in the best way possible.

Here are five things I would have told myself back at 30:

1. Trust your gut.

In my late 20s, I'd have laughed in your face if you said I'd be working from home later in my 30s (and enjoying it). My life up until then had been go-go-go - I'd worked numerous jobs from running a ski chalet in the French Alps to working in hospitality in the Whitsundays to planning weddings in Melbourne, where I live now.

Trusting my gut has led me to places I'd never have thought. I would tell my younger self to be open-minded to the idea that your gut feelings may change. But you must trust them.

Intuition is a real thing. I've had so many moments where logically I knew the right decision, but deep inside my intuition was telling me differently. From jumping off the train one station earlier because of the guy giving me weird looks and creeping closer to me, to knowing it was time to end a friendship or relationship. We all have it and if you truly learn to listen to it when you need to, you can alter your trajectory.

2. You can always change your plan. It's not locked in.

While on maternity leave after having my second baby, I reflected so much on how unhappy my work life and future corporate career prospect was making me. While checking my computer one day I came across a five-year plan I had worked on with a previous mentor of mine.

It stunned me. I had ticked off everything I had wanted to achieve, and I hadn't looked at it in years. It was time for me to make another one.

With the security of my corporate role and on maternity leave, I dove deep. I really thought about what it was I wanted to achieve over the next five years of my life and figured out a plan.

My first step was to study a Diploma of Interior Design. I absolutely loved every minute of it. It sent me off in another direction altogether. And that's OK! I'd tell my younger self not to sweat it. Your dreams are there to be updated.

The options to change careers is often easier than you think. For those of us who are spending more time at home (whether due to isolation or for other reasons), you can even do it from there.

No one is going to hand you your dreams, you have to do the work and recognise what they are, then fight for them. You won't regret just trying. What's the worst that can happen?