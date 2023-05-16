'I've been an amputee for 4 years. I don't want to be your "inspiration porn".'

I have been an amputee for four years, as a result of bone cancer. Prior to this, I had never heard the term 'inspiration porn'.

Immediately after having my leg amputated, I started to be exposed to it.

Now, if you haven't heard of it before, inspiration porn is basically the portrayal or even objectification of people with a disability being seen as inspirational or for the benefit of gratification to someone who is able-bodied.

Watch: Stella Young speaks up about inspiration porn and the objectification of disability. Post continues after video.



Video via TEDxSydney.

Early on, I used to just ignore, put up with it or maybe even empathise with the people who were calling me inspirational because of my own internalised ableism. But now, I cannot stand it (quite literally if I take my prosthetic leg off) because it often happens when I am seen doing normal, everyday tasks.

I was at my local Woollies once, trying to decide which yoghurt I wanted. An elderly lady approached me and said, "it's so nice and admirable to see you out".

I questioned her, and she said again, "it's nice to see people like you out and about."