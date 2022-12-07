'I'm an actress living with a disability. Here's what it's like on set.'

I’m going to be honest. It feels strange to have my words back on this website after so many years. I was 15, when I crash-landed on Planet Mamamia after a bold and well-timed Twitter tag led to a blog post of mine being republished, and later a job offer.
In the six or seven years since I was last orbiting this slice of cyberspace, a lot of life has happened. I finished high school. I got two uni degrees. And I became publicly known as a wearer of many hats; a writer/a disability advocate/the Editor In Chief of my own media company and a few others. But perhaps the most unexpected string to my bow these days is that I've become an actress.
Even though I grew up a Disney Channel obsessed drama kid, acting never really felt like anything other than the clouds of a hazy fantasy world. A world where I wasn’t living with a disability. That is, until Latecomers came along and changed everything.
While you're here, watch the trailer for Latecomers, a series exploring the complexities of sex and disability. Story continues after video.