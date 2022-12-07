'I'm an actress living with a disability. Here's what it's like on set.'

No one was more surprised than me when I secured the lead role of Sarah – a cynical, sexually inexperienced twenty-something with Cerebral Palsy (CP for short) in this gritty groundbreaking new dramatic comedy that also serves a healthy dose of romance.

I mean, I had no acting training. Auditioning wasn’t even on my radar. That only happened after an unexpected email from one of the show’s producers, inviting me to participate in what they call, a ‘read through’ which is basically a workshop designed to help writers figure out what’s working and what’s not.

There’s no expectation that anyone involved in a writer’s read-through will have anything more permanent to do with whatever is being made. When the director told me afterwards she expected to see my audition tape, I laughed. In my head, there was a better chance that pigs might fly.

I mean, of course I LOVED the scripts – they made me laugh, cry, and feel seen in a way I never had before. There was even lived experience guiding the show’s creation; two of the writers Angus Thompson and Emma Meyers live with CP and so do the two main characters, Frank and Sarah. But I never thought for a second that the captivating lead actress I pictured cheering on from my living room as she made Australian television history would be me.

That first day on set, my body hummed with nerves through each of the 10 takes it took to nail my first scene. My brain spinning as I tried to remember my lines, not look like a robot while delivering them and ignore the giant camera only metres from my face (Hi Grég!).

Filming a TV show might seem and sound glamourous, but the truth is, it’s actually incredibly gruelling. We were on set for 13 working days at least 10 hours a day, often more, blurry with exhaustion by the end, especially when like me, you live and move in a body that already struggles with fatigue because the most basic of tasks burn energy at sometimes triple the rate.

Every day was a new location somewhere in Sydney or Newcastle, except for the grounding three days we spent at my character’s house. Do you know how disorienting it is to walk through a house you’ve never seen before and spot your own childhood photos pinned to the fridge or in frames on the walls?