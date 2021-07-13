22 things guaranteed to make you instantly lose respect for someone.

You know that moment when you suddenly realise someone is just an absolute d**k of a person? Like, they do or say something that makes you just want to punch them straight in the throat/never talk to them again? Gah.

Respect is a big deal. HUGE. And once it's lost, it's bloody well gone for good.

Cya.

Like for me, it's the guy who used to park his car in my spot when he had a driveway and I asked him not to do it (??).

Or when someone sits near me and decides to eat their food like a RABID DOG.

Or this right here: "Sorry, I was texting. What were you saying?"

There are TONNES of big fat nos when it comes to respect.