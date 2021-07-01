From fake nice to 'blunt': 22 red flags that will tell you, almost immediately, someone's a bully.

You'd like to think that growing up changes a lot of things about how we interact with one another, but it really... doesn't. The truth is that bullying happens all the way from the playground right through to adulthood. Cause you know what? More often than not, those little a**holes just grow up into big a**holes. ¯\_ (ツ)_/¯

The one thing most people forget, though? When you get older, spotting a bully can be harder than it was that time someone purposely left you out of a handball game (I'M FINE).

Watch: Courtney Stodden discusses bullying tweets from Chrissy Teigen. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

Part of the issue is that bullies sometimes don't even realise that they're bullies. No, really.

When you think about it, some of these manipulative characteristics that make up a bully, have probably just been part of who they are since they were kids. It's more than likely just kind of flown under the radar for years.

Also, a lot of the time bullying can be pretty insidious and it's not easily picked up on - especially to people who aren't necessarily the target.

"They probably don't mean it like that."

"It's only a joke - lighten up!"

"She's just really blunt."

Listen: We discussed green flags on Mamamia Out Loud. Post continues below.

The only way you can really get better at dealing with bullying is to understand exactly what it looks like, and become aware of all the red flags that might indicate someone is in fact, a bit of a halfwit.

Cause once you know what kind of whacky behaviours to look out for, addressing the issue becomes way easier.

We spoke to a bunch of women about the red flags to look out for when it comes to bullying, and here’s what they said:

1. They can never be wrong. They're the kind of people that will argue their point to the ground even if they realise it's completely incorrect.

2. They make friends with you too quickly

3. They're rude to waitstaff and have no understanding or patience for anyone in service industry roles.

4. They'll say a comment about your appearance as a 'joke', but makes you instantly lose confidence.

5. They say things like: "I just speak my mind", "I always tell it how it is", "I’m just saying what everyone else was too scared to say."